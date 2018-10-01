It´s been almost exactly a year since I started drawing again. I think I started on day 9 last year after a friend told me I should give Inktober a try. She found it a shame that I was not drawing any more and right she was.

I remember that during the first two weeks everything was a struggle. Finding an idea of what to draw was a struggle, despite the prompt list. Drawing was a struggle. Ink was everywhere and using it was a struggle.

Today was quite the opposite. The only struggle I had, was to make time for it. I even bought new ink. I still managed to get ink on my hands and table but I had fun.