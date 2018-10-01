It´s been almost exactly a year since I started drawing again. I think I started on day 9 last year after a friend told me I should give Inktober a try. She found it a shame that I was not drawing any more and right she was.
I remember that during the first two weeks everything was a struggle. Finding an idea of what to draw was a struggle, despite the prompt list. Drawing was a struggle. Ink was everywhere and using it was a struggle.
Today was quite the opposite. The only struggle I had, was to make time for it. I even bought new ink. I still managed to get ink on my hands and table but I had fun.
14 thoughts on “Inktober 2018 – Poisonous”
quite creative!
Thank you! 🙂
Ohja ich weiss was du meinst😀
So cool!
Thanks! 🙂
Well it is our gan that you started again… 🙂
I like the mushroom.
Oh wow, that’s incredible! So many details! It’s as if every line was thoughtfully placed!
Thank you! 🙂
Thanks for drawing it!
I’ve seen several mushroom takes on the “poisonous” prompt, but this may be my favorite! Great drawing! I’m now following your blog! Would love a follow back if you wish!
Thank you!! Yes, I saw that many had the idea of the poinsonous mushrooms too 🙂
This is fantastic! The details are perfect. 💟💟
Thank you 🙂 ❤
Lovely drawing. What a landscape 🙂
